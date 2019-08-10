Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) Holdings Decreased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 598,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 22,806 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of Global Payments worth $95,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GPN. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Global Payments by 114.9% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Global Payments by 317.5% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Global Payments by 171.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.36, for a total value of $622,030.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,081,189.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $99,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,982,529.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,550 shares of company stock worth $831,625 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

GPN stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $160.07. 1,340,754 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,657,056. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Global Payments Inc has a 1-year low of $94.81 and a 1-year high of $172.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.01.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.05. Global Payments had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 13.62%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.77%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GPN shares. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $200.00 price objective on Global Payments and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Global Payments from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $195.00 price objective on Global Payments and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Global Payments from $162.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.74.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

