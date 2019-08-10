Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF (NASDAQ:DRIV) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF (NASDAQ:DRIV) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $12.78. Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF shares last traded at $12.84, with a volume of 303 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.30.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF (NASDAQ:DRIV) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,228 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 0.32% of Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

