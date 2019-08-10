Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) a €16.00 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €16.00 ($18.60) price target on Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank set a €16.20 ($18.84) target price on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Oddo Bhf set a €17.80 ($20.70) target price on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €15.00 ($17.44) target price on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €15.50 ($18.02) target price on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, HSBC set a €16.70 ($19.42) target price on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Assicurazioni Generali has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €17.02 ($19.79).

Assicurazioni Generali has a 12-month low of €13.65 ($15.87) and a 12-month high of €16.48 ($19.16).

About Assicurazioni Generali

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. The company offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

