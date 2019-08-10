GoldMint Price Hits $0.36 on Exchanges (MNTP)

GoldMint (CURRENCY:MNTP) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. GoldMint has a total market capitalization of $688,159.00 and approximately $315.00 worth of GoldMint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, GoldMint has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. One GoldMint coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00003174 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, IDEX, Bancor Network and YoBit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.68 or 0.00261952 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008828 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.47 or 0.01248588 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000647 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00020266 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.54 or 0.00093036 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000460 BTC.

GoldMint Coin Profile

GoldMint’s launch date was August 15th, 2017. GoldMint’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,914,997 coins. GoldMint’s official Twitter account is @goldmint_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GoldMint is /r/goldmintio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for GoldMint is blog.goldmint.io. GoldMint’s official website is www.goldmint.io.

GoldMint Coin Trading

GoldMint can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, IDEX, Livecoin and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldMint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldMint should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoldMint using one of the exchanges listed above.

