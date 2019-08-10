GoNetwork Price Tops $0.0087 (GOT)

GoNetwork (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 10th. GoNetwork has a market cap of $541,124.00 and approximately $83,603.00 worth of GoNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GoNetwork token can currently be bought for about $0.0087 or 0.00000077 BTC on major exchanges including CoinBene, Hotbit, IDEX and Bilaxy. Over the last seven days, GoNetwork has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00029182 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002692 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00136852 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000042 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004113 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003839 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 30.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000533 BTC.

BOMB (BOMB) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00037888 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000485 BTC.

GOT is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 18th, 2017. GoNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,994,620 tokens. GoNetwork’s official Twitter account is @gonetwork_co. GoNetwork’s official website is gonetwork.co/index.html.

GoNetwork can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDEX, BitForex, CoinBene and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoNetwork should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

