Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01), Morningstar.com reports. The firm had revenue of $29.46 million during the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.44% and a negative return on equity of 4.25%. Good Times Restaurants updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

GTIM stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.89. 12,790 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,326. The stock has a market cap of $23.83 million, a P/E ratio of -23.63 and a beta of 0.65. Good Times Restaurants has a 52-week low of $1.71 and a 52-week high of $5.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GTIM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Good Times Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Good Times Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.17.

Good Times Restaurants Company Profile

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, a regional chain of quick service restaurants; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full service, upscale, ‘small box' restaurant concept.

