Graham (NYSE:GHM) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Graham (NYSE:GHM) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $23.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Graham Corporation designs and builds vacuum and heat transfer equipment for process industries and energy markets worldwide. The Company’s products include steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps, surface condensers, Heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers. It markets to chemical, petrochemical, petroleum refining, and electric power generating industries, including cogeneration and geothermal plants. Graham Corporation is headquartered in Batavia, New York. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Graham in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $1.59 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Graham from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Graham in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.53.

NYSE:GHM traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.90. The company had a trading volume of 16,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,835. Graham has a 52-week low of $18.62 and a 52-week high of $28.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.36. The firm has a market cap of $196.61 million, a P/E ratio of 39.02 and a beta of 0.76.

Graham (NYSE:GHM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Graham had a negative net margin of 3.08% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $20.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.19 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Graham will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This is an increase from Graham’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Graham’s payout ratio is currently 78.43%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GHM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Graham by 3.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Graham by 28.0% during the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 190,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,858,000 after purchasing an additional 41,740 shares during the period. American Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Graham by 6.2% during the first quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 311,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,125,000 after purchasing an additional 18,300 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Graham by 6.4% during the first quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 53,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Graham by 1.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 89,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies vacuum and heat transfer equipment for the chemical, defense, petrochemical, petroleum refining, electric power generation, and other industries worldwide. It offers heat transfer equipment, including surface condensers, heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers, as well as custom-engineered ejectors; and vacuum equipment, such as steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps.

