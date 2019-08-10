Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gray Television is a communications company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, and currently operates 15 CBS-affiliated television stations, seven NBC-affiliated television stations, seven ABC-affiliated television stations and four daily newspapers. “

Get Gray Television alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Gray Television from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Gray Television from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Barrington Research restated a buy rating on shares of Gray Television in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Benchmark restated a buy rating on shares of Gray Television in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.80.

Shares of GTN traded down $0.76 on Friday, reaching $14.57. 1,615,425 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 944,870. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.09. Gray Television has a 12 month low of $13.60 and a 12 month high of $25.31.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $508.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.79 million. Gray Television had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 19.89%. Gray Television’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gray Television will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new stake in Gray Television during the first quarter worth $152,227,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Gray Television by 135.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,862,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373,876 shares in the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Gray Television during the second quarter worth $19,850,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Gray Television by 32.8% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,042,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,091,000 after acquiring an additional 257,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Gray Television by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 816,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,029,000 after acquiring an additional 52,552 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

Read More: Blue-Chip Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gray Television (GTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.