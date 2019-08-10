Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR) Receives Hold Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their hold rating on shares of Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR) in a research note released on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

GPOR has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an underperform rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.19) price target on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Numis Securities reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 703 ($9.19) price target (down from GBX 745 ($9.73)) on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut Great Portland Estates to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 830 ($10.85) to GBX 775 ($10.13) in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a sell rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 672.17 ($8.78).

Shares of GPOR traded up GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 656.80 ($8.58). 983,491 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 972,322. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 685.39. Great Portland Estates has a one year low of GBX 646.60 ($8.45) and a one year high of GBX 777.60 ($10.16). The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.58, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.09.

About Great Portland Estates

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

