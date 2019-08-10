Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Issues Q3 2019 Earnings Guidance

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) updated its third quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.02-0.02 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $225-230 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $257.01 million.Green Dot also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $2.71-2.77 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Green Dot from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Green Dot from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Green Dot from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Green Dot from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Green Dot from $44.00 to $29.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.91.

Shares of NYSE GDOT traded up $2.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.82. The stock had a trading volume of 3,554,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,779. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.96. Green Dot has a 52 week low of $24.19 and a 52 week high of $93.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.33. Green Dot had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $278.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Green Dot will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Green Dot news, CRO Brett Narlinger sold 5,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total transaction of $270,348.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 81,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,985,543.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Konrad Alt sold 919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total transaction of $38,515.29. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,215,502.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,238 shares of company stock valued at $630,772 over the last three months. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

