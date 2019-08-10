Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on GDOT. ValuEngine lowered Green Dot from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Green Dot to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim upgraded Green Dot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Green Dot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.91.

Shares of NYSE:GDOT traded up $2.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,554,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,779. Green Dot has a fifty-two week low of $24.19 and a fifty-two week high of $93.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.77.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.33. Green Dot had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $278.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.93 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Green Dot will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Green Dot news, CRO Brett Narlinger sold 5,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total transaction of $270,348.84. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 81,554 shares in the company, valued at $3,985,543.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Konrad Alt sold 919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total value of $38,515.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,215,502.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,238 shares of company stock valued at $630,772. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GDOT. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Green Dot during the first quarter worth about $18,215,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in Green Dot during the second quarter worth about $14,555,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Green Dot by 31.8% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 895,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,304,000 after buying an additional 216,111 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Green Dot by 59.3% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 481,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,213,000 after buying an additional 179,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Green Dot during the second quarter worth about $8,437,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

