Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Updates FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.71-2.77 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.06-1.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.14 billion.Green Dot also updated its FY19 guidance to $2.71-2.77 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on GDOT. Loop Capital reissued a buy rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Green Dot in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $100.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Green Dot from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Green Dot from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of Green Dot from $58.00 to $35.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.91.

Shares of NYSE:GDOT traded up $2.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.82. The stock had a trading volume of 3,554,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,779. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.96. Green Dot has a fifty-two week low of $24.19 and a fifty-two week high of $93.00.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $278.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.93 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Green Dot will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Glinda Bridgforth-Hodges sold 6,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total transaction of $321,907.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,274.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Konrad Alt sold 919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total transaction of $38,515.29. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,215,502.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,238 shares of company stock valued at $630,772. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

