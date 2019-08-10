Green River Gold (CNSX:CCR) Trading 37.5% Higher

Green River Gold Corp (CNSX:CCR)’s stock price traded up 37.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.06 and last traded at $0.06, 131,900 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at $0.04.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.05.

Green River Gold Company Profile (CNSX:CCR)

Green River Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for alluvial gold properties. The company was formerly known as Greywacke Exploration Limited and changed its name to Green River Gold Corp. in August 2017. Green River Gold Corp.

See Also: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Green River Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green River Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.