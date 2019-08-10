GreenMed Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $46.00 (GRMD)

GreenMed (CURRENCY:GRMD) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. One GreenMed token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC and CoinExchange. GreenMed has a market cap of $16,418.00 and $46.00 worth of GreenMed was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, GreenMed has traded down 7.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.68 or 0.00261952 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008828 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $141.47 or 0.01248588 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000647 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00020266 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.54 or 0.00093036 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000460 BTC.

About GreenMed

GreenMed’s launch date was October 25th, 2017. GreenMed’s total supply is 14,899,993 tokens. The Reddit community for GreenMed is /r/greenmed and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GreenMed’s official Twitter account is @greenmed_team. GreenMed’s official website is www.greenmed.io.

Buying and Selling GreenMed

GreenMed can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GreenMed directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GreenMed should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GreenMed using one of the exchanges listed above.

