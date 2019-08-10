GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) Downgraded to Hold at Sandler O’Neill

Sandler O’Neill downgraded shares of GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $7.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $14.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on GreenSky from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on GreenSky from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. SunTrust Banks cut GreenSky from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Guggenheim cut GreenSky from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.75 to $13.76 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GreenSky from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.66.

Get GreenSky alerts:

NASDAQ:GSKY opened at $7.57 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 108.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.92. GreenSky has a 1 year low of $5.74 and a 1 year high of $21.70.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $138.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.76 million. GreenSky had a negative return on equity of 126.06% and a net margin of 7.28%. GreenSky’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that GreenSky will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of GreenSky by 81.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of GreenSky by 140.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of GreenSky by 100.0% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC increased its position in shares of GreenSky by 100.0% in the first quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of GreenSky in the second quarter valued at $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.61% of the company’s stock.

GreenSky Company Profile

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that support the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

Featured Article: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for GreenSky Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenSky and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.