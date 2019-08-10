GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) Trading 10% Higher

GreenSky Inc (NASDAQ:GSKY)’s share price traded up 10% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.98 and last traded at $7.60, 3,213,968 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 141% from the average session volume of 1,334,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.91.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on GreenSky from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup downgraded GreenSky from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $16.50 to $7.50 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GreenSky from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Sandler O’Neill downgraded GreenSky from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded GreenSky from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.66.

The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 108.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.49.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $138.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.76 million. GreenSky had a negative return on equity of 126.06% and a net margin of 7.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GreenSky Inc will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arcus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of GreenSky by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 52,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 11,683 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of GreenSky during the 1st quarter valued at $2,107,000. SG3 Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GreenSky during the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of GreenSky by 297.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 127,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 95,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of GreenSky during the 4th quarter valued at $1,674,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.61% of the company’s stock.

GreenSky Company Profile

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that support the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

