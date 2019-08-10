GridCoin Price Hits $0.0039 on Major Exchanges (GRC)

GridCoin (CURRENCY:GRC) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. During the last week, GridCoin has traded 4% lower against the dollar. GridCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.63 million and $534.00 worth of GridCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GridCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges including SouthXchange, Bittrex, Poloniex and C-CEX.

About GridCoin

GridCoin is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. It launched on November 3rd, 2013. GridCoin’s total supply is 421,473,660 coins. The official website for GridCoin is www.gridcoin.us. The Reddit community for GridCoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GridCoin’s official message board is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc. GridCoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GridCoin

GridCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Trade By Trade, Bittrex, C-CEX, OpenLedger DEX and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GridCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GridCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GridCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

