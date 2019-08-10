Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Holdings Lifted by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,865 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HAL. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Halliburton during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. American Research & Management Co. bought a new position in Halliburton during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Halliburton during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Halliburton during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Asset Planning Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Halliburton by 903.2% during the second quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 1,254 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. 77.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HAL stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.52. The stock had a trading volume of 13,352,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,367,291. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $19.11 and a 1-year high of $42.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.47. The stock has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.30.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Halliburton had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 5.58%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HAL. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $26.00 target price on Halliburton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Halliburton from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Halliburton from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Halliburton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Halliburton from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.78.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

