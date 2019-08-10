Hammerson’s (HMSO) Add Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their add rating on shares of Hammerson (LON:HMSO) in a research report released on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

HMSO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector performer rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.31) price objective on shares of Hammerson in a report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on Hammerson from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 320 ($4.18) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Hammerson in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Hammerson in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Hammerson in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 365.46 ($4.78).

Shares of HMSO stock traded down GBX 5.30 ($0.07) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 216.70 ($2.83). The stock had a trading volume of 4,826,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,840,000. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 264.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.05. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60. Hammerson has a 1-year low of GBX 202.90 ($2.65) and a 1-year high of GBX 515.60 ($6.74).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of GBX 11.10 ($0.15) per share. This represents a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Hammerson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.31%.

In related news, insider Carol Welch bought 7,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 267 ($3.49) per share, with a total value of £19,920.87 ($26,030.15). Also, insider Adam Metz bought 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 208 ($2.72) per share, for a total transaction of £91,520 ($119,587.09). Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 68,461 shares of company stock worth $16,159,087.

Hammerson Company Profile

We are an owner, manager and developer of retail destinations in Europe. Our portfolio includes investments in 22 prime shopping centres in the UK, Ireland and France, 15 convenient retail parks in the UK and 20 premium outlets across Europe.

