Hanger (OTCMKTS:HNGR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Hanger (OTCMKTS:HNGR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The healthcare company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $281.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.31 million. Hanger updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

Hanger stock opened at $19.39 on Friday. Hanger has a twelve month low of $15.50 and a twelve month high of $24.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.35.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hanger from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Hanger Company Profile

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services; and distributes O&P devices and components, manages O&P networks, and provides therapeutic solutions to patients and businesses in acute, post-acute, and clinic settings in the United States. It operates through two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services.

