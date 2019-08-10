Harmony (ONE) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $8.93 Million

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 10th. One Harmony token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0108 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance DEX and Binance. Harmony has a market cap of $26.79 million and $8.93 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Harmony has traded 6.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $499.50 or 0.04390914 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00044067 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000233 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001090 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001026 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Harmony Profile

ONE is a token. Its launch date was September 16th, 2018. Harmony’s total supply is 12,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,483,609,177 tokens. The official message board for Harmony is medium.com/harmony-one. Harmony’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Harmony’s official website is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops.

Harmony Token Trading

Harmony can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harmony should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Harmony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

