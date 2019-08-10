Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The investment management company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 million. Harvest Capital Credit had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 7.08%.

Shares of HCAP traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.96. The company had a trading volume of 14,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,377. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.45 million, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.67. Harvest Capital Credit has a 12-month low of $9.31 and a 12-month high of $11.65.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Harvest Capital Credit stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Harvest Capital Credit Corp (NASDAQ:HCAP) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,153 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.44% of Harvest Capital Credit worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harvest Capital Credit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

About Harvest Capital Credit

Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is a business development company providing structured credit to small businesses and specializing in leveraged buyouts, add-on acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth financings and debt refinancing investments. It prefers to invest in North America-based companies.

