Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $1,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HE. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,278,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,080,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,549,000 after acquiring an additional 66,153 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 643.5% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 4.2% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 49,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the period. 53.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday.

Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries stock traded down $0.65 on Friday, reaching $44.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 269,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,530. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.23. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.52 and a 52-week high of $45.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $715.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.84 million. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 9.47%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.19%.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company's Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, municipal waste, and other bio fuels.

