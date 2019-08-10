HC Wainwright Cuts Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) Price Target to $12.00

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) had its price objective decreased by HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kala Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Kala Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Kala Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wedbush set a $51.00 price objective on Kala Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.54.

Shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.02. 1,000,035 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,303. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 9.93 and a current ratio of 7.50. The company has a market capitalization of $170.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 2.02. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.03 and a 52 week high of $14.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.86.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kala Pharmaceuticals will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Howard B. Rosen bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.42 per share, with a total value of $27,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,660.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 30.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KALA. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,427,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,980,000 after buying an additional 322,311 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 349.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 268,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 208,436 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 255,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 98,591 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 88,484 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 398.0% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 108,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 86,786 shares during the period. 69.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

