HC Wainwright Cuts Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) Price Target to $4.00

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) had its target price decreased by HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of Resonant in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Craig Hallum reiterated a buy rating and set a $4.00 price target (down from $5.00) on shares of Resonant in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Resonant from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.60.

NASDAQ:RESN traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.51. The stock had a trading volume of 226,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,346. The company has a quick ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $67.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 2.49. Resonant has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $5.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.30.

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.08). Resonant had a negative net margin of 5,236.92% and a negative return on equity of 103.25%. The company had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Resonant will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Resonant by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 248,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 73,900 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Resonant by 89,800.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 89,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 89,800 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Resonant during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $199,000. Leisure Capital Management raised its position in shares of Resonant by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 79,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Resonant during the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,000. Institutional investors own 9.25% of the company’s stock.

Resonant Company Profile

Resonant Inc, a late-stage development company, designs and develops filter designs for radio frequency (RF) front-ends used in the mobile device industry in the United States. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology, a software platform that is used to configure and connect resonators, the building blocks of RF filters.

