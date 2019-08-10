Head to Head Analysis: Validian (OTCMKTS:VLDI) & Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLX)

Validian (OTCMKTS:VLDI) and Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLX) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Validian alerts:

0.0% of Validian shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.3% of Validian shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.7% of Intellinetics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Validian and Intellinetics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Validian N/A N/A -4,875.35% Intellinetics -100.04% N/A -186.84%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Validian and Intellinetics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Validian $470,000.00 25.48 -$510,000.00 N/A N/A Intellinetics $2.38 million 0.99 -$2.34 million ($0.13) -0.98

Validian has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Intellinetics.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Validian and Intellinetics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Validian 0 0 0 0 N/A Intellinetics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Validian has a beta of -2.97, meaning that its stock price is 397% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intellinetics has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Validian beats Intellinetics on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Validian Company Profile

Validian Corporation, a development stage company, provides software products to assist public and private enterprises in Canada and internationally. The company primarily offers ValidianProtect, a software only cyber security technology comprising an application and data protection platform and a data protection module, which protect the life cycle of data by providing secure access, retrieval, transfer, receipt, storage, and usage of digital information on mobile, cloud, Web, local and network applications, devices, servers, databases, and memory at rest, as well as in transit and in usage using wired, and wireless and mobile networks. Its ValidianProtect also provides secure mobile messaging and communications, cloud computing, cloud storage, distributed computing and Web application and Web portal access and usage, software defined networking, and the Internet of Things and SCADA for computers, servers, databases, intelligent sensors, and tablets and smartphones. In addition, the company offers solutions customized to the client's business process to ensure authenticity, integrity, and custody of digital assets. It offers its products through direct sales, as well as through channel partners, such as independent software vendors, application service providers, value-added resellers, independent marketing representatives, system integrators, and original equipment manufacturers. The company was formerly known as Sochrys.com Inc. and changed its name to Validian Corporation in January 2003. Validian Corporation was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Ottawa, Canada.

Intellinetics Company Profile

Intellinetics, Inc. develops, markets, and sells document solutions software to the public and private sectors in the United States. The company's software platform allows its customers to capture and manage documents across operations, such as scanned hard-copy documents and digital documents, including Microsoft Office 365, digital images, audios, videos, and emails. It offers IntelliCloud software platform solution that includes image processing modules, records management, workflow, and extended components. The company also provides installation, integration, training, and consulting services, as well as ongoing software maintenance and customer support services; and pre-installation assessment, project scoping, and implementation consulting services. It offers its products through software installed on customer equipment, as well as provides access to its software solutions as a service through the Internet. The company was formerly known as GlobalWise Investments, Inc. and changed its name to Intellinetics, Inc. in September 2014. Intellinetics, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for Validian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Validian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.