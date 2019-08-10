Head-To-Head Contrast: Twin River Worldwide (NYSE:TRWH) versus Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NYSE:MLCO)

Twin River Worldwide (NYSE:TRWH) and Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Twin River Worldwide and Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Twin River Worldwide N/A N/A N/A Melco Resorts & Entertainment 6.55% 14.53% 4.52%

Dividends

Twin River Worldwide pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Melco Resorts & Entertainment pays an annual dividend of $0.65 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Melco Resorts & Entertainment pays out 73.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Melco Resorts & Entertainment is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Twin River Worldwide and Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Twin River Worldwide $437.54 million 2.20 $71.44 million N/A N/A Melco Resorts & Entertainment $5.16 billion 1.93 $351.52 million $0.89 22.64

Melco Resorts & Entertainment has higher revenue and earnings than Twin River Worldwide.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Twin River Worldwide and Melco Resorts & Entertainment, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Twin River Worldwide 0 1 2 0 2.67 Melco Resorts & Entertainment 0 1 11 0 2.92

Twin River Worldwide currently has a consensus price target of $37.67, indicating a potential upside of 60.90%. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a consensus price target of $27.39, indicating a potential upside of 35.92%. Given Twin River Worldwide’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Twin River Worldwide is more favorable than Melco Resorts & Entertainment.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

62.8% of Twin River Worldwide shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.4% of Melco Resorts & Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. 35.0% of Twin River Worldwide shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Melco Resorts & Entertainment beats Twin River Worldwide on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Twin River Worldwide Company Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities. The company also operates Altira Macau, a casino hotel, which has approximately 112 gaming tables and 56 gaming machines; 230 hotel rooms; various fine dining and casual restaurants, and recreation and leisure facilities; and various non-gaming amenities comprising spa, gymnasium, outdoor garden podium, and sky terrace lounge. In addition, it operates Studio City, a cinematically-themed integrated entertainment, retail, and gaming resort that comprises 280 gaming tables and 980 gaming machines in Cotai, Macau. Further, the company owns and operates 7 Mocha Clubs with 1,034 gaming machines, as well as Taipa Square casino in Taipa Island, Macau. Additionally, it operates and manages City of Dreams Manila, a casino, hotel, retail, and entertainment integrated resort in the Entertainment City complex in Manila. The company was formerly known as Melco Crown Entertainment Limited and changed its name to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited in April 2017. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Central, Hong Kong. As of February 16, 2017, Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited operates as a subsidiary of Melco Leisure and Entertainment Group Limited.

