Head-To-Head Contrast: Weidai (NYSE:WEI) and Curo Group (NYSE:CURO)

Weidai (NYSE:WEI) and Curo Group (NYSE:CURO) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.9% of Weidai shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.6% of Curo Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.5% of Curo Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Weidai and Curo Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Weidai N/A N/A N/A Curo Group -2.94% 429.23% 9.03%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Weidai and Curo Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Weidai $569.19 million 0.92 $87.50 million $1.59 4.69 Curo Group $1.09 billion 0.55 -$22.05 million $1.73 7.72

Weidai has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Curo Group. Weidai is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Curo Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Weidai and Curo Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Weidai 0 0 2 0 3.00 Curo Group 0 0 3 0 3.00

Weidai currently has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 74.50%. Curo Group has a consensus price target of $29.00, indicating a potential upside of 117.23%. Given Curo Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Curo Group is more favorable than Weidai.

Summary

Curo Group beats Weidai on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Weidai

Weidai Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides auto-backed financing solutions in the People's Republic of China. Its auto-backed financing platform connects borrowers primarily mall and micro enterprise owners with online investors and institutional funding partners. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

About Curo Group

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services. The company operates under the Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, Cash Money, Avío Credit, and Opt+ brands; and online as Wage Day Advance and Juo Loans, as well as offers installment loans online under the LendDirect brand. The company was formerly known as Speedy Group Holdings Corp. and changed its name to CURO Group Holdings Corp. in May 2016. CURO Group Holdings Corp. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Wichita, Kansas.

