Head to Head Review: VSB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:VSBN) vs. Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CNAF)

VSB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:VSBN) and Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CNAF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.4% of VSB Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.6% of Commercial National Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 30.0% of VSB Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.4% of Commercial National Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares VSB Bancorp and Commercial National Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VSB Bancorp $15.76 million 2.36 $3.26 million N/A N/A Commercial National Financial $18.64 million 3.35 $4.34 million N/A N/A

Commercial National Financial has higher revenue and earnings than VSB Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares VSB Bancorp and Commercial National Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VSB Bancorp 18.76% 8.64% 0.79% Commercial National Financial 23.65% 7.41% 1.07%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for VSB Bancorp and Commercial National Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VSB Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Commercial National Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

VSB Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Commercial National Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%.

Risk & Volatility

VSB Bancorp has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Commercial National Financial has a beta of 0.29, indicating that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Commercial National Financial beats VSB Bancorp on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

VSB Bancorp Company Profile

VSB Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Victory State Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services primarily in Staten Island, New York. It accepts various deposits from individuals and businesses; grants loans; and invests funds primarily in government securities, mortgage backed securities, and collateralized mortgage obligations, as well as provides Internet banking services. The operates five full service located in Great Kills, Forest Avenue, Hyatt Street, Hylan Boulevard, and Bay Street, Staten Island. VSB Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Staten Island, New York.

Commercial National Financial Company Profile

Commercial National Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Commercial Bank & Trust of PA that provides various banking services in Pennsylvania. The company offers checking, money market investment, and savings accounts; and business-time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides loan products, such as residential mortgages, construction mortgages, home-equity loans, personal lines of credit, personal loans, and automobile loans; and commercial loans, mortgages, term loans, and lines of credit. In addition, the company offers other services, including automatic teller machine access/debit card, online banking, mobile banking, and online bill payment services; and direct deposit\payroll processing and night depository services. Further, it provides asset management and trust services comprising trust and estate, investment management, and cash management services, as well as retirement products. The company operates a network of nine community offices with facilities in Greensburg, Hempfield Township, Latrobe, Ligonier, North Huntingdon, Unity Township, and West Newton. Commercial National Financial Corporation was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Latrobe, Pennsylvania.

