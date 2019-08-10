Head-To-Head Survey: Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) & Micro Imaging Technology (NASDAQ:MMTC)

Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) and Micro Imaging Technology (OTCMKTS:MMTC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.8% of Research Frontiers shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.6% of Research Frontiers shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 47.4% of Micro Imaging Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Research Frontiers and Micro Imaging Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Research Frontiers -182.78% -67.50% -50.42% Micro Imaging Technology N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Research Frontiers and Micro Imaging Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Research Frontiers 0 0 1 0 3.00 Micro Imaging Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Research Frontiers presently has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential downside of 23.27%. Given Research Frontiers’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Research Frontiers is more favorable than Micro Imaging Technology.

Risk & Volatility

Research Frontiers has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Micro Imaging Technology has a beta of -2.72, indicating that its share price is 372% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Research Frontiers and Micro Imaging Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Research Frontiers $1.49 million 76.07 -$2.69 million ($0.09) -43.44 Micro Imaging Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Micro Imaging Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Research Frontiers.

Summary

Research Frontiers beats Micro Imaging Technology on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Research Frontiers

Research Frontiers Incorporated develops and markets technology and devices to control the flow of light worldwide. The company develops and licenses suspended particle device (SPD-Smart) light-control technology to companies that manufacture and market the SPD-Smart chemical emulsion, light-control film made from the chemical emulsion, the light-control panels made by laminating the film, and electronics to power end-products incorporating the film, as well as lamination services for and the end-products, such as windows, skylights, and sunroofs. Its SPD-Smart light-control technology is used in various product applications, including windows, sunshades, skylights, and interior partitions for homes and buildings; automotive windows, sunroofs, sun-visors, sunshades, rear-view mirrors, instrument panels, and navigation systems; aircraft windows; museum display panels and eyewear products; and flat panel displays for electronic products. The company serves automotive, aerospace and marine, and architectural industries. Research Frontiers Incorporated was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Woodbury, New York.

About Micro Imaging Technology

Micro Imaging Technology, Inc., a development stage company, engages in the development of fluid monitoring systems for water monitoring, food processing, and clinical applications in the United States. The company is developing a non-biologically based system utilizing both proprietary hardware and software to determine the specific specie of an unknown microbe present in a fluid with a high degree of statistical probability. It would analyze a sample presented to it and compares its characteristics to a library of known microbe characteristics on file. The company was formerly known as Electropure, Inc. and changed its name to Micro Imaging Technology, Inc. in November 2005. Micro Imaging Technology, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in San Clemente, California.

