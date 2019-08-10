Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) Lifted to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

HIIQ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Health Insurance Innovations from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Health Insurance Innovations from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Health Insurance Innovations from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Health Insurance Innovations from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Health Insurance Innovations currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.13.

Shares of Health Insurance Innovations stock opened at $21.32 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.34. Health Insurance Innovations has a twelve month low of $18.27 and a twelve month high of $63.13. The stock has a market cap of $306.55 million, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.30.

Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.46. Health Insurance Innovations had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 28.58%. The firm had revenue of $58.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Health Insurance Innovations will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Michael W. Kosloske sold 41,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.59, for a total value of $1,059,246.87. Following the sale, the insider now owns 320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,188.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Michael W. Kosloske sold 51,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.32, for a total transaction of $1,346,531.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,422.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 327,691 shares of company stock valued at $8,504,415. 47.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HIIQ. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Health Insurance Innovations in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,621,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 377,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,127,000 after purchasing an additional 185,988 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 103.9% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 288,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,749,000 after purchasing an additional 147,245 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 317,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,224,000 after purchasing an additional 100,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 560,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,019,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter.

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc operates as a cloud-based technology platform and distributor of individual and family health insurance plans, and supplemental products in the United States. It offers short-term medical plans that provide 3 months to 12 months of health insurance coverage with various deductible and copay levels; health benefit insurance plans, which offer fixed cash benefits and additional benefits for procedures and services; and supplemental insurance products, including life insurance policies, dental plans, vision plans, cancer/critical illness plans, deductible and gap protection plans, and pharmacy benefit cards.

