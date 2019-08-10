HedgeTrade (HEDG) Price Reaches $0.86 on Top Exchanges

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 10th. One HedgeTrade token can currently be bought for about $0.86 or 0.00007499 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit and CoinTiger. Over the last week, HedgeTrade has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. HedgeTrade has a total market cap of $247.95 million and $1.35 million worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HedgeTrade Token Profile

HedgeTrade (CRYPTO:HEDG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 10th, 2015. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 288,393,355 tokens. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev. The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com.

HedgeTrade Token Trading

HedgeTrade can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HedgeTrade should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HedgeTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

