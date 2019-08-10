HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) Given a €64.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Nord/LB set a €64.00 ($74.42) price target on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on HEI. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €82.00 ($95.35) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €78.00 ($90.70) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Oddo Bhf set a €85.00 ($98.84) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays set a €77.00 ($89.53) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €75.94 ($88.31).

Shares of HEI opened at €60.48 ($70.33) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €67.51. HeidelbergCement has a one year low of €51.84 ($60.28) and a one year high of €73.52 ($85.49). The company has a market cap of $12.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.79.

About HeidelbergCement

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company offers cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also provides natural stone aggregates, comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

