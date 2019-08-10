Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Heineken from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heineken from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.
OTCMKTS:HEINY traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $53.15. 23,341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,082. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $61.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.72. Heineken has a 52-week low of $42.76 and a 52-week high of $57.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.59.
Heineken Company Profile
Heineken N.V. engages in brewing and selling beer and cider. The company operates through Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe; Americas; Asia Pacific; and Europe segments. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and other beverages. The company offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Tecate, Red Stripe, Kruovice, Birra Morett, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.
