Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Heineken from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heineken from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

OTCMKTS:HEINY traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $53.15. 23,341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,082. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $61.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.72. Heineken has a 52-week low of $42.76 and a 52-week high of $57.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.59.

Heineken Company Profile

Heineken N.V. engages in brewing and selling beer and cider. The company operates through Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe; Americas; Asia Pacific; and Europe segments. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and other beverages. The company offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Tecate, Red Stripe, Kruovice, Birra Morett, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

