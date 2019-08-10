Helium (HLM) Tops 1-Day Volume of $5.00

Helium (CURRENCY:HLM) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 10th. Helium has a market cap of $303,823.00 and approximately $5.00 worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Helium has traded up 32.6% against the US dollar. One Helium coin can currently be bought for $0.0289 or 0.00000253 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Helium alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00007477 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00011425 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000200 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001680 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Helium Coin Profile

Helium (HLM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2017. Helium’s total supply is 10,869,292 coins and its circulating supply is 10,520,912 coins. The Reddit community for Helium is /r/heliumchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Helium’s official Twitter account is @HeliumChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Helium’s official website is heliumchain.org.

Helium Coin Trading

Helium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Helium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Helium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Helium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.