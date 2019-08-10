HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) Given a €43.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Nord/LB set a €43.00 ($50.00) target price on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

HLE has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €44.00 ($51.16) target price on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Oddo Bhf set a €36.00 ($41.86) target price on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a €48.20 ($56.05) target price on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €44.55 ($51.81).

Shares of HLE stock traded down €2.74 ($3.19) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €38.60 ($44.88). 252,755 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,303. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €42.11. HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA has a 12-month low of €32.66 ($37.98) and a 12-month high of €52.65 ($61.22). The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion and a PE ratio of 6.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.40, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.38.

HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA Company Profile

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products, and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body lighting products, interior lights, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

