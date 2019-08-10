Hemispherx BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:HEB) Receives “Buy” Rating from Maxim Group

Maxim Group restated their buy rating on shares of Hemispherx BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:HEB) in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $8.00 target price on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

“Hemispherx Biopharma announced positive safety and survival results from its Phase 1/2 trial evaluating Ampligen use as a combination therapy in recurrent ovarian cancer. Recall that the trial, conducted by the Center (UPMC), comprised of administering Ampligen in combination with Intron A and celecoxib via intraperitoneal delivery to patients with stage 4 ovarian cancer. No safety signals were observed. Focus turns to the ongoing phase 2 study in the recurrent ovarian cancer. which is also being conducted at UPMC. This trial is evaluating Ampligen, keytruda and cisplatin combination.”,” the firm’s analyst wrote.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $44.00 price target on Hemispherx BioPharma and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 17th.

HEB stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.99. 175,753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,257. Hemispherx BioPharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.91 and a fifty-two week high of $14.81.

Hemispherx BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:HEB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($3.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In other Hemispherx BioPharma news, Director William M. Mitchell acquired 9,677 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.03 per share, with a total value of $38,998.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,838 shares in the company, valued at $83,977.14. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas K. Equels acquired 29,404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.03 per share, with a total value of $118,498.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,393,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,616,252.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 46,924 shares of company stock valued at $189,999.

Hemispherx BioPharma Company Profile

Hemispherx Biopharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the clinical development of drug therapies based on natural immune system enhancing technologies for the treatment of viral and immune based chronic disorders in the United States. The company's products include Alferon N Injection, an injectable formulation of natural alpha interferon to treat a category of genital warts, a sexually transmitted disease; and Ampligen for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS).

