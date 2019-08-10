HempCoin One Day Volume Reaches $526.00 (THC)

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded 35.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 10th. One HempCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0087 or 0.00000076 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, HempCoin has traded up 25.6% against the dollar. HempCoin has a total market cap of $2.11 million and approximately $526.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HempCoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00028389 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002755 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00152624 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000042 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004322 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000741 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003812 BTC.

BOMB (BOMB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00038584 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000484 BTC.

HempCoin Coin Profile

HempCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 244,172,892 coins. HempCoin’s official website is hempcoin.org. HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling HempCoin

HempCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HempCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HempCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HempCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HempCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.