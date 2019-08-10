Heritage Global Inc (OTCMKTS:HGBL) Insider Acquires $98,640.00 in Stock

Heritage Global Inc (OTCMKTS:HGBL) insider David Van Ludwig purchased 137,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.72 per share, with a total value of $98,640.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of HGBL stock opened at $0.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Heritage Global Inc has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $0.78.

Heritage Global Company Profile

Heritage Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the asset liquidation business. Its asset liquidation business consists primarily of the auction, appraisal, and asset advisory services; mergers and acquisitions advisory services and the accounts receivable brokerage services; and the purchase and sale, including at auction, of industrial machinery and equipment, real estate, inventories, accounts receivable, and distressed debt.

