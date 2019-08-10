Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) to Post Q3 2019 Earnings of ($0.51) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Amin now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.51) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.67). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Heron Therapeutics’ Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($2.48) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 5th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.20.

Shares of HRTX stock opened at $18.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 1.49. Heron Therapeutics has a one year low of $15.68 and a one year high of $41.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.06. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $36.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.04 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 172.07% and a negative return on equity of 56.89%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 417,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,766,000 after acquiring an additional 21,519 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 243.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 5,815 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Heron Therapeutics by 14.7% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 650,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,083,000 after acquiring an additional 83,352 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Heron Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $7,436,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Heron Therapeutics by 60.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,425,517 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,274,000 after acquiring an additional 535,821 shares during the period.

In other Heron Therapeutics news, Director John Poyhonen acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.55 per share, with a total value of $52,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,150. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Waage Christian acquired 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.04 per share, with a total value of $25,256.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at $25,256. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

