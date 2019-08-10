Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) Shares Sold by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its position in Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,297 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 15,024 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Hess were worth $2,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Hess by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,444 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Hess by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 27,602 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Hess by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Hess by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 118,869 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,557,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management PTY Ltd increased its stake in shares of Hess by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Investec Asset Management PTY Ltd now owns 15,752 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HES. Morgan Stanley set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Hess and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. MKM Partners raised shares of Hess from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Hess from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hess in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.46.

In related news, insider Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 7,305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total transaction of $417,699.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael R. Turner sold 30,345 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total transaction of $1,977,583.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,160,976.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 120,212 shares of company stock valued at $7,893,688. Corporate insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

HES traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $60.62. 2,487,602 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,111,324. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.69. The company has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.92 and a beta of 1.97. Hess Corp. has a twelve month low of $35.59 and a twelve month high of $74.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Hess had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 0.46%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hess Corp. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

