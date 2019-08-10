HighPoint Resources Corp (NYSE:HPR) CFO William M. Crawford Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

HighPoint Resources Corp (NYSE:HPR) CFO William M. Crawford purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.17 per share, for a total transaction of $11,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE HPR opened at $1.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $241.69 million, a PE ratio of -39.67 and a beta of 3.09. HighPoint Resources Corp has a fifty-two week low of $0.91 and a fifty-two week high of $5.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.51.

HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $107.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.00 million. HighPoint Resources had a net margin of 20.14% and a negative return on equity of 2.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that HighPoint Resources Corp will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HighPoint Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of HighPoint Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.38.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in HighPoint Resources by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 910,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after buying an additional 4,341 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in HighPoint Resources by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 6,711 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in HighPoint Resources by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 77,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 8,523 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its stake in HighPoint Resources by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in HighPoint Resources by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 217,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

HighPoint Resources Company Profile

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Denver Julesburg Basin in Colorado's eastern plains and parts of southeastern Wyoming.

