Highway (NASDAQ:HIHO) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.06. Highway shares last traded at $2.06, with a volume of 104 shares.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Highway from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.40.

Highway (NASDAQ:HIHO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Highway had a negative net margin of 6.23% and a negative return on equity of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $3.78 million during the quarter.

Highway Company Profile (NASDAQ:HIHO)

Highway Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies metal, plastic, electric, and electronic components, subassemblies, and finished products for original equipment manufacturers (OEM) and contract manufacturers. The company operates in two segments, Metal Stamping and Mechanical OEM, and Electric OEM.

