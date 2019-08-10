Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) SVP Sells $566,500.00 in Stock

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) SVP Deborah Rasin sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $566,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,156,717. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:HRC opened at $106.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.90. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.82 and a twelve month high of $109.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The medical technology company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $726.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.08 million. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Hill-Rom’s payout ratio is 17.68%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HRC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hill-Rom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Hill-Rom from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Hill-Rom from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Hill-Rom in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Hill-Rom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HRC. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

