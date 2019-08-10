Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $30.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Hilton Grand Vacations Company, LLC, a division of Hilton Worldwide, is engaged in hospitality business. It markets and operates vacation ownership resorts. The company also manages and serves club membership programs which include Hilton Grand Vacations Club(R) and The Hilton Club(R). It operates primarily in USA, Indonesia, Italy, Mexico, New Zealand, Portugal, Scotland and Thailand. Hilton Grand Vacations Company, LLC is headquartered in Orlando, Florida. “

HGV has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Nomura restated a neutral rating on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.20.

Shares of NYSE HGV opened at $26.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 1 year low of $24.17 and a 1 year high of $33.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.98. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.04.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $454.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Barbara L. Hollkamp sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total transaction of $55,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,464.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Leonard Potter acquired 10,000 shares of Hilton Grand Vacations stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.50 per share, with a total value of $275,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 72,348 shares in the company, valued at $1,989,570. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 0.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 511,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 1,156.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,833,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,240 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 34.3% in the second quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 12.1% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 372,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,867,000 after purchasing an additional 40,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 86.9% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 28,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 13,434 shares during the last quarter.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, and operates vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

