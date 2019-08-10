Hoegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hoegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hoegh LNG Partners LP is a provider of floating LNG services under long-term contracts. The Company owns and operates floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs) which act as floating LNG import terminals, and LNG carriers which transport the LNG to its markets. Hoegh LNG Partners LP is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Hoegh LNG Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.80.

HMLP traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.58. The company had a trading volume of 70,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,877. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $548.86 million, a P/E ratio of 9.11, a PEG ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.98. Hoegh LNG Partners has a twelve month low of $14.50 and a twelve month high of $19.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.56.

Hoegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The shipping company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $36.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.14 million. Hoegh LNG Partners had a net margin of 47.40% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hoegh LNG Partners will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. Hoegh LNG Partners’s payout ratio is presently 96.70%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HMLP. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,680 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 9,612 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $422,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hoegh LNG Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $360,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Hoegh LNG Partners by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 29,129 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 6,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Hoegh LNG Partners by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.61% of the company’s stock.

About Hoegh LNG Partners

Höegh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2018, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

