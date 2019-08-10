Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) Announces Earnings Results

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.06), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Homology Medicines had a negative return on equity of 34.90% and a negative net margin of 2,253.08%. The company had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million.

Shares of Homology Medicines stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $15.80. 119,738 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,391. Homology Medicines has a 1-year low of $15.06 and a 1-year high of $31.80. The company has a market capitalization of $683.87 million, a P/E ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.84.

In related news, CEO Arthur Tzianabos sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.86, for a total value of $248,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Siyamak Rasty sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 686,600 shares of company stock valued at $14,606,534. Corporate insiders own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Homology Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. HC Wainwright set a $36.00 price objective on Homology Medicines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Canaccord Genuity set a $37.00 price objective on Homology Medicines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Homology Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Homology Medicines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.10.

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders.

