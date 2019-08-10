Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Cowen reissued a buy rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $177.00 price target on Honeywell International and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $184.08.

HON opened at $166.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $118.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Honeywell International has a 12 month low of $123.48 and a 12 month high of $178.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $173.22.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.37 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.02% and a net margin of 18.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.95%.

In related news, CEO Vimal Kapur sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.58, for a total transaction of $847,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 453.8% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. 76.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

