Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Announces Earnings Results

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $241.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.98 million. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 3.83%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Hostess Brands updated its FY 2019 guidance to $0.57-0.62 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $0.57-0.62 EPS.

TWNK traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,550,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,456. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72 and a beta of 0.55. Hostess Brands has a twelve month low of $9.86 and a twelve month high of $14.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.38.

TWNK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hostess Brands from a “b” rating to a “f” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Hostess Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Hostess Brands in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Hostess Brands in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.78.

In other news, Director C. Dean Metropoulos sold 1,834,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total value of $24,414,533.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 458,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,108,478.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 6,165,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total transaction of $82,065,467.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,165,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,065,467. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hostess Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Hostess Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Hostess Brands by 334.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 6,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 4,684 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Hostess Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Hostess Brands by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,484 shares during the last quarter. 85.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hostess Brands

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

