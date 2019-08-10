Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $431.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.43 million. Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 3.27% and a net margin of 7.03%. Howard Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share.

NYSE:HHC opened at $132.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.72 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Howard Hughes has a 12 month low of $89.51 and a 12 month high of $135.42.

Get Howard Hughes alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on HHC. TheStreet lowered Howard Hughes from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HHC. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new position in Howard Hughes in the second quarter valued at $49,482,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Howard Hughes during the fourth quarter worth about $35,360,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 16.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,161,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,732,000 after purchasing an additional 309,546 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 197.7% during the second quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 314,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,179,000 after purchasing an additional 208,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 728,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,105,000 after purchasing an additional 115,967 shares during the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Howard Hughes

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns 15 retail, 28 office, 8 multi-family, and 4 hospitality properties, as well as 10 other operating assets and investments primarily located and around The Woodlands, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawai’i.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.